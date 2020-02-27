Financials Down as Dow, S&P 500 Enter Correction, 10-Year Yield Hits New Low -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as major indexes entered one of the most sudden stock-market corrections of the last decade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by more than 1190 points, bringing its losses since Feb. 12 to more than 13%, well into official correction territory, defined as a 10% drop from a recent peak.

The yield on the 10-Year Treasury note hit a new record low. "Coronavirus issues are the dominant concern for markets and the economic outlook, and are driving sentiment across the board," said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients.

In violently volatile markets, fear can take hold of investors and trigger drastic decisions, said Richard Steinberg, chief market strategist at The Colony Group.

Global lenders continued to warn that the rapid spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus would take a toll on their business, partly because of disruptions caused by limitations on employee travel. London-based Standard Chartered warned that profit growth would slow this year and that the epidemic would make it difficult to meet financial targets. That warning echoed a similar one from rival HSBC Holdings, which said, earlier this month, that it could take up to $600 million in additional loan loss provisions if the crisis extends into the second half of the year.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan Chase have all imposed restrictions on employee travel.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com