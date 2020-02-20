Financials Down as Growth Fears Offset Merger Activity -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions ticked down as growth fears offset deal activity.

Shares of E*Trade Financial rose after Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley agreed to buy the discount brokerage in a $13 billion deal that would be the biggest takeover by a major U.S. bank since the 2008 financial crisis. The deal follows a prolonged "race to zero" among discount brokers, which also motivated the merger between E*Trade rivals Charles Schwab and TDAmeritrade.

It also reflects the appetite of the largest U.S. banks to boost their online presence as "fintech" rivals draw younger Americans into digital investing and banking. Analysts at brokerage Wells Fargo expressed skepticism about Morgan Stanley's ability to combine E*Trade's digital business with its own, and shares of Morgan Stanley declined.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com