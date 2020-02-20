Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Financials Down as Growth Fears Offset Merger Activity -- Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 05:26pm EST

Shares of banks and other financial institutions ticked down as growth fears offset deal activity.

Shares of E*Trade Financial rose after Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley agreed to buy the discount brokerage in a $13 billion deal that would be the biggest takeover by a major U.S. bank since the 2008 financial crisis. The deal follows a prolonged "race to zero" among discount brokers, which also motivated the merger between E*Trade rivals Charles Schwab and TDAmeritrade.

It also reflects the appetite of the largest U.S. banks to boost their online presence as "fintech" rivals draw younger Americans into digital investing and banking. Analysts at brokerage Wells Fargo expressed skepticism about Morgan Stanley's ability to combine E*Trade's digital business with its own, and shares of Morgan Stanley declined.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MORGAN STANLEY -4.55% 53.75 Delayed Quote.8.61%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION 2.40% 48.58 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 0.53% 47.34 Delayed Quote.-12.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
05:35pTwitter tests labels, community moderation for lies by public figures
RE
05:34pUtilities Up on Safe-Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:28pCommunications Services Down as ViacomCBS Weighs -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:26pFinancials Down as Growth Fears Offset Merger Activity -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:24pTech Down as Virus Fears Weigh on Chip, Momentum Cos -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:17pHP adopts poison pill after Xerox's buyout attempts
RE
05:16pConsumer Cos Down as COVID Fears Hurt Some Travel Cos -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:12pHealth Care Down on Mixed Earnings, Political Calculus -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AXA shares fall after it lowers 2020 earnings guidance for XL unit
2Oil prices rise as U.S. crude stocks build less than expected
3Warren Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Giant Stake in Apple
4Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 bln E*Trade deal
5TOMRA SYSTEMS : TOMRA: 4Q 2019 results - Good development backed by solid growth drivers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group