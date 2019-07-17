Financials Down as Rate Fears Offset Earnings Strength -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial institutions fell slightly despite strong earnings reports as investors braced for a profit slowdown related to lower interest rates. Bank of America shares rose after the second largest U.S. bank by assets posted better-than-expected earnings, lifted by strong consumer loan demand. Like other big banks, BofA saw improvement in consumer and wealth-management business lines but slowdowns in commercial-banking operations that cater to corporate clients. The bank's executives warned profits could be dented by Federal Reserve rate cuts, and noted that business confidence appeared to be hurt by trade issues. Two of the largest regional banks in the U.S., U.S. Bancorp and PNC Financial Services Group, also benefited from strong consumer loan demand.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com