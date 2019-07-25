Log in
Financials Down as Traders Hedge on Rate Views -- Financials Roundup

07/25/2019 | 04:59pm EDT

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial institutions fell as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for interest rates.

The European Central Bank stopped short of cutting rates at its latest policy meeting, sparking worries that the Federal Reserve could do the same next week, despite a tacit promise from several Fed officials that there would be a rate cut in July.

The Fed's newfound flexibility on rate decisions has stirred some confusion in the market, according to one brokerage. "The confusing message has triggered a steady flow of questions from clients," said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research. Client questions include: "'Does the Fed know something bad about the economy that the rest of us don't see?'" and "'Do the data no longer matter?'"

Investment firm KKR posted earnings attributable to shareholders above Wall Street forecasts.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

