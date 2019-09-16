Financials Down as Traders Retreat From Risky Sectors -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions gave back some of their recent gains as traders retreated from risky sectors.

Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs Group Chief Risk Officer Robin Vince is leaving the firm, the latest senior departure under the firm's new chief executive, David Solomon, as reported earlier.

Prudential Financial agreed to pay $32.6 million to settle claims that it didn't disclose how a reorganization of its mutual-fund business would cost the funds millions in lost interest income.

