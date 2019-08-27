Financials Down as Treasury Yields Remain Under Pressure -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as fears about the outlook for trade negotiations weighed on Treasury yields.

Former Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley criticized President Donald Trump's trade policy and said the Fed should not act to support the administration.

Comparisons with data trends from similar eras suggest that currency markets are overestimating the potential for aggressive central-bank actions, according to one brokerage. "It suggests that either central banks will ease by less than what markets currently expect, or current risks will materialize (i.e. trade war), in which case we doubt monetary policy easing will be enough to offset them," warned strategists at brokerage Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research, in a note to clients.

