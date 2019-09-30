Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Financials Down as Value Bias Fades -- Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 04:57pm EDT

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell slightly as a September bias toward value stocks faded somewhat.

Despite volatility in August and September, broad market indexes looked set to finish the third quarter with the biggest nine-month gains in two decades.

While some of the biggest routs in history have come in October, the month has become more associated with seasonal strength in the last few years, said Ryan Detrick, senior investment strategist at brokerage LPL Financial, in a note to clients.

Blackstone Group has struck a deal to buy a portfolio of U.S. industrial warehouses from Colony Capital for $5.9 billion, including debt, furthering its bet on the continued growth of e-commerce, the second major warehouse purchase by the investment firm this year after its acquisition of Singapore-based GLP's U.S. warehouses for $18.7 billion, including debt.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $63.5 billion to the financial system Monday, using the market for repurchase agreements, or repo, to relieve funding pressure in money markets as it has done for weeks.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:19pForever 21 closing stores in bankruptcy filing shows limits to fast fashion
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:10pNew York City Apartment Prices Hit Four-Year Low
DJ
05:08pUNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY : 30 September 2019 DPRK reports ‘little progress' since historic June 2018 summit with US
PU
05:06pForever 21 closing stores in bankruptcy filing shows limits to fast fashion
RE
05:02pStocks inch higher as investors downplay escalating trade war
RE
05:02pGlobal stocks stalled in third quarter as bonds boom and dollar zooms
RE
05:01pUtilities Flat as Traders Hedge on Treasurys View -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:00pCommunications Services Up as Value Rotation Slows -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : SNH: STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - Pepkor Europe Rebranded To ..
2NASDAQ : NASDAQ : Chinese companies rethink U.S. IPOs after Trump's delisting threat
3LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : Oil falls, Brent posts biggest quarterly drop this year on demand fears
4TG THERAPEUTICS INC : TG Therapeutics Announces Publication of Clinical Data from the Phase I/Ib Combination T..
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Forever 21, VW, Credit Suisse, Fiat Chrysler

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group