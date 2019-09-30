Financials Down as Value Bias Fades -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell slightly as a September bias toward value stocks faded somewhat.

Despite volatility in August and September, broad market indexes looked set to finish the third quarter with the biggest nine-month gains in two decades.

While some of the biggest routs in history have come in October, the month has become more associated with seasonal strength in the last few years, said Ryan Detrick, senior investment strategist at brokerage LPL Financial, in a note to clients.

Blackstone Group has struck a deal to buy a portfolio of U.S. industrial warehouses from Colony Capital for $5.9 billion, including debt, furthering its bet on the continued growth of e-commerce, the second major warehouse purchase by the investment firm this year after its acquisition of Singapore-based GLP's U.S. warehouses for $18.7 billion, including debt.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $63.5 billion to the financial system Monday, using the market for repurchase agreements, or repo, to relieve funding pressure in money markets as it has done for weeks.

