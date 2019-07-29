Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Financials Down on Brexit, Fed Nerves -- Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 05:15pm EDT

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as investors grew nervous about the outlook for "Brexit" and interest rates.

Typically, banks and other financial stocks don't fare well when rates are falling and economic growth are slowing, but there are exceptions, according to one brokerage. There are parallels between the current juncture in markets and that in 1995, when "when we saw a 'soft patch' deceleration combined with the Fed's rate cut, [and] cyclical sectors actually outperformed, led by Financials and Tech," said strategists at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research, in a note to clients.

The Standard & Poor's 500 may falter around the 3,000 level for the third time in the last 12 months, according to another brokerage. In a note to clients, Morgan Stanley strategists said they don't "expect a Fed cut to rekindle growth the way market participants may be hoping, and now pricing."

Shares of London Stock Exchange group rallied after the company confirmed a Financial Times report that it was in talks to buy financial-data firm Refinitiv for about $27 billion, including debt. Refinitiv's current owners, investment firm Blackstone and affiliates and publisher Thomson Reuters, will get a 37% stake in LSE.

More electronic exchanges are adding "speed bumps," slowing down trade-execution times by a split second to foil high-speed trading strategies, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pPound Falls Against Dollar Amid Brexit Fears -- Update
DJ
05:53pMylan stock boost follows long share struggles for company, generics industry
RE
05:30pTEXAS ANIMAL HEALTH COMMISSION : Anthrax Situational Update (No. 4)
PU
05:23pUtilities Up on Safe-Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:19pCommunications Services Down on Risk Aversion -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:17pTech Down on Trade, Growth Nerves -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15pFinancials Down on Brexit, Fed Nerves -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:10pSPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Grant Thornton to quit as Sports Direct auditor over 674 million euro tax bill - FT
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Ryanair profit drops, says growth plans could be hit further by MAX delays
2MYLAN NV : MYLAN : Pfizer posts 30% rise in quarterly profit
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : LSE's $27 billion Refinitiv takeover plan lifts its shares to record
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Artic..
5U.S., China move trade talks to Shanghai amid deal pessimism

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group