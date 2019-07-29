Financials Down on Brexit, Fed Nerves -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as investors grew nervous about the outlook for "Brexit" and interest rates.

Typically, banks and other financial stocks don't fare well when rates are falling and economic growth are slowing, but there are exceptions, according to one brokerage. There are parallels between the current juncture in markets and that in 1995, when "when we saw a 'soft patch' deceleration combined with the Fed's rate cut, [and] cyclical sectors actually outperformed, led by Financials and Tech," said strategists at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research, in a note to clients.

The Standard & Poor's 500 may falter around the 3,000 level for the third time in the last 12 months, according to another brokerage. In a note to clients, Morgan Stanley strategists said they don't "expect a Fed cut to rekindle growth the way market participants may be hoping, and now pricing."

Shares of London Stock Exchange group rallied after the company confirmed a Financial Times report that it was in talks to buy financial-data firm Refinitiv for about $27 billion, including debt. Refinitiv's current owners, investment firm Blackstone and affiliates and publisher Thomson Reuters, will get a 37% stake in LSE.

More electronic exchanges are adding "speed bumps," slowing down trade-execution times by a split second to foil high-speed trading strategies, The Wall Street Journal reported.

