Financials Down on Rising Risks of Hard Brexit -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial institutions fell as risks rose of a chaotic exit for Britain from the European Union. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell to its lowest level since March after reports that U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May was losing support from her cabinet and Conservative Party back-benchers after she floated the idea of a second Brexit referendum. Deutsche Bank has found a glitch in computer systems that retroactively scan corporate clients' transactions for suspicious activity, the latest sign of trouble in the lender's efforts to guard against potential money laundering by clients.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com