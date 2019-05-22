Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Financials Down on Rising Risks of Hard Brexit -- Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2019 | 04:47pm EDT

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial institutions fell as risks rose of a chaotic exit for Britain from the European Union. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell to its lowest level since March after reports that U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May was losing support from her cabinet and Conservative Party back-benchers after she floated the idea of a second Brexit referendum. Deutsche Bank has found a glitch in computer systems that retroactively scan corporate clients' transactions for suspicious activity, the latest sign of trouble in the lender's efforts to guard against potential money laundering by clients.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:22pBrazil Cuts 2019 Economic Growth Forecast
DJ
05:17pNEXT ROUND OF U.S. TARIFFS ON CHINA AT LEAST A MONTH AWAY : Mnuchin
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15pCommunications Services Flat as Traders Hedge on Huawei Outlook -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:05pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Hon. Audley Shaw greets Regional Vice-President Georgina Baker
PU
05:05pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Hon. J.C. Hutchinson greets Regional Vice-President Georgina Baker
PU
05:05pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Regional Vice-President Georgina Baker presents Minister Audley Shaw with a gift
PU
05:03pUtilities Up as Treasury Yields Slide -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
04:59pGM faces pushback on U.S. self-driving vehicle plan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : U.S. eases curbs on Huawei; founder says clampdown underestimates Chinese firm
2ORIFLAME HOLDING AG : ORIFLAME : founders make offer to buy out Swedish cosmetics company
3ARCELORMITTAL : British Steel risks collapse with 25,000 jobs at stake
4HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO : HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY : After Huawei, U.S. could blacklist ..
5BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Superdry names Wiggle exec as interim CFO in latest reshuffle

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About