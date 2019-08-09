Financials Down on Session, Flat on Week as Treasury Volatility Subsides -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell, but finished the week more or less flat, as volatility in Treasury markets subsided somewhat.

Shares of Italian banks slid after reports that Matteo Salvini, leader of Italy's League Party, called for the dissolution of the ruling coalition and a snap election.

Malaysia filed criminal charges against 17 current and former Goldman Sachs executives over their handling of the sprawling financial scandal at state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com