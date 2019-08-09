Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Financials Down on Session, Flat on Week as Treasury Volatility Subsides -- Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 05:20pm EDT

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell, but finished the week more or less flat, as volatility in Treasury markets subsided somewhat.

Shares of Italian banks slid after reports that Matteo Salvini, leader of Italy's League Party, called for the dissolution of the ruling coalition and a snap election.

Malaysia filed criminal charges against 17 current and former Goldman Sachs executives over their handling of the sprawling financial scandal at state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC -0.05% 206.9 Delayed Quote.23.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:21pNFU NATIONAL FARMERS UNION : EPA Grants 31 Hardship Waivers, Undermining the Renewable Fuel Standard
PU
06:05pJohnson to reinstate the system of business councils
RE
05:51pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : August 9, 2019 - Gramercy Funds Management LLC and Gramercy Peru Holdings LLC v. Republic of Peru (ICSID Case No. UNCT/18/2) Procedural Order No. 9 (July 20, 2019)
PU
05:36pIMF stands by yuan view; says China could need stimulus if trade war worsens
RE
05:36pWall Street ends down amid more trade woes, high volatility
RE
05:36pIMF stands by yuan view; says China could need stimulus if trade war worsens
RE
05:34pUtilities Up as Upward Momentum Builds - Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:32pCommunications Services Down as Trade Fears Weigh -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:26pEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : Announces Biofuel and Small Refinery Exemption Priorities
PU
05:22pTech Down as Uber Weighs -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO. LTD : EXCLUSIVE: PSA, Dongfeng to drop two China auto plants, halve workforce - docum..
2FRED'S, INC. : FRED : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Fred's, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Se..
3Announcing VanEck Vectors ETFs' August 2019 Distributions
4KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2019-HYB1 (JPMMT 2019-HYB1)
5DISH NETWORK CORPORATION : DISH NETWORK : EchoStar Announces Details for Anticipated Completion of Spin-Off an..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group