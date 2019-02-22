Financials Edge Lower With Treasury Yields - Financials Roundup

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial institutions ticked down alongside Treasury yields as traders bet that weak U.S. economic data would keep borrowing rates under pressure. The financial sector was among the few that benefited from the run-up in Treasury yields and mortgage rates in 2018 before the Federal Reserve reversed course on its plans for hikes.

Regulators in the U.S. and Canada intend to press forward their cases against Equifax over a massive 2017 hack that exposed personal information of more than 140 million people.

Royal Bank of Canada, Canada's largest bank, reported a profit increase in its first quarter, as higher revenue offset an increase in its provision for bad loans.

Mastercard is making another attempt to enter the Chinese credit-card market, this time seeking a partnership with local company NetsUnion Clearing.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com