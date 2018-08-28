Financials Edge Up, Led by Real Estate -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and lenders were higher, led by real-estate stocks. A months-long takeover battle that has captivated the hospitality industry could come to a head early next month when shareholders of LaSalle Hotel Properties decide whether to accept an all-cash offer from Blackstone Group LP. Moody's Investors Service Inc. agreed to pay $16.25 million to settle allegations it incorrectly rated residential mortgage bonds and complex pools of bank loans, the Securities and Exchange Commission said.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com