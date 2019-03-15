Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Financials End the Day Nearly Flat -- Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 05:43pm EDT

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial institutions were nearly flat on the day. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said it reached a $335 million settlement with PricewaterhouseCoopers related to its audits of Colonial Bank, a financial institution that failed in 2009. In 2012, the FDIC sued PwC and Crowe Horwath LLP for more than $1 billion for failing to catch fraud that led to the failure of Colonial Bank, one of the largest bank collapses during the financial crisis. UBS Group said that its core sustainable assets rose 72% to $313 billion in 2018 from $182 billion in 2017, despite a decline in the Swiss bank's total invested assets.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:34pCITY OF SELMA TX : Ventura Blvd. and Brightleaf Update
PU
06:34pGOVERNMENT OF QUEBEC : Québec and California will hold a joint cap-and-trade emissions units auction on May 14, 2019
PU
06:24pSEMICONDUCTORS SURPASS CARS AS A TOP U.S. EXPORT IN 2018, REMAIN #4 OVERALL BLOG : 03/15/19
PU
06:19pWEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS : March 15, 2018
PU
06:04pAir Canada, United Airlines say 737 MAX groundings to hurt business
RE
05:54pWE ENERGIES : Keep your family safe by clearing snow and ice away from meters and vents
PU
05:49pCITY OF NASHVILLE TN : Police - Media Releases 3/15/2019 MNPD Continues to Plan for the 2019 NFL Draft Coming to Downtown Nashville Next Month; Road Closures Start on April 5th
PU
05:49pUtilities Shares Slip as Traders Seek Cyclical Sectors -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:48pCommunications Services Shares Fall; Services Scramble to Remove Shooting Video -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:44pU.S. oil retreats from 2019 high on soaring production
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : SEC Charges VW, Ex-CEO Winterkorn With Defrauding U.S. Bond Investors
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW warns of difficult 2019 as it posts lower 2018 profi..
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google faces third EU antitrust fine next week - source
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Raises Renewable Energy Production, Meets Intensity Goal
5INTERSERVE PLC : INTERSERVE : British outsourcer Interserve taken over by its creditors

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.