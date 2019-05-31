Financials Fall Amid Tariff Implications -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial institutions fell amid fears that protectionist policies would slow global growth.

Shares of Citigroup, one of the largest lenders in Mexico, fell sharply.

Several large banks, including Citi and JPMorgan Chase, have warned of adverse results on trading desks recently. For their lending businesses, meanwhile, banks' profit margins often track trends on Treasury yields, which have fallen sharply in the last month.

Germany's Allianz agreed to buy U.K. insurer Legal & General's general-insurance business for 242 million pounds and the remaining stake in a joint venture for up to GBP578 million in deals that would make make Allianz the second-largest general insurer in the U.K.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com