Financials Fall With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions were lower as Treasury yields gave back some of their recent gains.

U.S. regulators on Tuesday unveiled final changes to Volcker-rule restrictions on proprietary trading by financial firms, removing a provision opposed by the biggest banks and giving some regulatory relief to smaller firms. Under the new provision, banks such as JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Bank of America no longer would have to show profit intentions on trades held for less than 60 days, easing controls on the "proprietary trading" activities some economists had cited as contributing to the 2008 financial collapse.

