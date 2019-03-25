Log in
Financials Fall as Treasury Yields Continue to Slide -- Financials Roundup

03/25/2019 | 05:20pm EDT

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial institutions continued to slide as U.S. government bond prices rose anew Monday amid continued concerns about the outlook for global economic growth. Cousins Properties and Tier Reit agreed to combine in a stock swap worth about $6 billion that would merge two real-estate companies whose portfolio spans the Sunbelt region of the U.S. Banks will be able to more easily hedge against the risks of the loans they originate without triggering stricter regulatory requirements, under rule changes made Monday by a federal markets regulator. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission adopted the changes on a 3-2 vote. The German government has urged Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank to pursue a deal that would create a stronger lender, but cultural and business divides between the two companies could hinder talks.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

