Shares of banks, lenders and other financial institutions were lower as weakness in the bond market roiled bank stocks for the third consecutive day. A closely watched yield curve inverted Friday for the first time since 2007. The spread between 3-month and 10-year U.S. Treasurys fell to -0.03 percentage point. Investors and Fed officials closely watch the dispersion of short- and longer-term yields because the three-month yield has exceeded the 10-year yield ahead of every recession since 1975. Lower interest rates and slowing growth bode poorly for lending profitability. BlackRock said it has entered into an exclusive agreement to buy French software firm eFront, a move by the world's largest money manager to become a bigger provider of the technology used by Wall Street. Deutsche Bank expects group revenue to be slightly higher this year than in 2018 as revenue at its key corporate and investment-bank division should grow slightly, the bank said in its annual report released Friday. Swedbank said that it remains confident in its Chief Executive Birgitte Bonnesen after external investigator Forensic Risk Alliance delivered its initial report into accusations of its involvement in money laundering.

