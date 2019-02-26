Financials Flat After Fed Chair's Testimony -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial institutions were more or less flat after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that the central bank was monitoring "cross currents" in the economy and markets. Mr. Powell reiterated the central bank's determination to be patient with rate hikes as bankers assess the impact of turbulence in financial markets and economic slowdowns overseas on U.S. fortunes. The testimony could allow "investors to gauge whether the bounce in risk markets since the start of the year and the loosening in financial conditions as a result, will have any impact on his outlook for Fed policy," said Mohammed Kazmi, a portfolio manager at Union Bancaire Privee, in an e-mailed commentary.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com