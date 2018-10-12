Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Financials Flat After JPMorgan, Citi, Wells Fargo Earnings -- Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 10:45pm CEST

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial concerns were more or less flat after initial gains in the wake of strong earnings reports from some of the largest U.S. banks. JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo posted double-digit profit increases in the third-quarter, largely because of a pickup in income from consumer lending. The recent increase in Treasury yields has allowed banks to raise the rates on a range of consumer loans. "JPMorgan's earnings seemed quite solid and quite suggestive that economic growth is likely to remain strong because you had consumer lending as one of the strengths," said Kate Warne, investment strategist at brokerage Edward Jones. "Continued borrowing suggests that consumer businesses are confident and expanding that's good news for both economic growth and the market." Shares of PNC Financial fell after the regional bank's loan growth lagged Wall Street targets.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:18pUN WOMEN UNITED NATIONS ENTITY FOR GENDER EQUALI : Executive Director calls for increased support for women at the Sahel Region during the IMF-WB Annual Meetings
PU
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:13pQ&A : E15 Year-Round
PU
11:09pGRAPHIC : U.S. banks enjoy benefits of a growing economy, lower taxes
RE
11:09pU.S. banks profit from higher rates, more loans and lower costs
RE
11:07pGlobal stocks rebound but S&P 500 posts biggest weekly loss since March
RE
11:06pStocks rebound but S&P 500 posts biggest weekly loss since March
RE
11:06pStocks rebound but S&P 500 posts biggest weekly loss since March
RE
11:05pAinsworth Advisors Fields Top-Tier Mortgage Business Leaders to Guide Long Range Growth for World Class Lenders
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JPMorgan's consumer banking strength offsets bond trading weakness
2BLACKROCK : Lloyds awards 30 billion pound investment contract to BlackRock
3OPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
4APHRIA INC : Cannabis producer Aphria profit surges on strong demand, investment gains
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : FORD MOTOR : China September Sales

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.