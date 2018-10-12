Financials Flat After JPMorgan, Citi, Wells Fargo Earnings -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial concerns were more or less flat after initial gains in the wake of strong earnings reports from some of the largest U.S. banks. JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo posted double-digit profit increases in the third-quarter, largely because of a pickup in income from consumer lending. The recent increase in Treasury yields has allowed banks to raise the rates on a range of consumer loans. "JPMorgan's earnings seemed quite solid and quite suggestive that economic growth is likely to remain strong because you had consumer lending as one of the strengths," said Kate Warne, investment strategist at brokerage Edward Jones. "Continued borrowing suggests that consumer businesses are confident and expanding that's good news for both economic growth and the market." Shares of PNC Financial fell after the regional bank's loan growth lagged Wall Street targets.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com