Financials Flat Alongside Treasury Prices -- Financials Roundup

08/29/2018 | 11:22pm CEST

Shares of banks and lenders were nearly flat as U.S. government bonds bounced between small gains and losses. Cleveland Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks and former Goldman Sachs Group banking analyst Damilare Sonoiki were charged with insider trading in an alleged scheme that prosecutors say yielded about $1.2 million in profits for Mr. Kendricks. The two men, both 27 years old, were charged with one count of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud. Their attorneys said both men are expected to plead guilty. H&R Block topped quarterly sales targets, though it acknowledged that revenue in the quarter ending in July accounts for a tiny portion of annual sales because of the seasonality of its tax preparation business.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

