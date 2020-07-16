Financials Flat As Bank of America Falls On Earnings, Morgan Stanley Gains -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers were flat after another major bank set aside billions in anticipation of a wave of consumer debt defaults.

Bank of America shares fell after the second largest U.S. bank by assets set aside $5.12 billion in the second quarter to cover losses on its consumer and commercial loans. Even that was optimistic compared with the reserves established by peers, as JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo set aside between $7.9 billion and $10.47 billion each, and BofA executives also sounded the most positive notes about the economic outlook.

Morgan Stanley shares rose after the Wall Street bank posted an increase in second-quarter profit, as its employees emulated the success of rivals at Goldman Sachs in trading turbulent markets.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 2.98%, mortgage-finance giant Freddie Mac said Thursday, its lowest level in almost 50 years of records.

