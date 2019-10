Shares of banks and other financial institutions were more or less flat as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for economic and market stability.

Global recession and market-volatility fears lingered despite progress in U.S.-Chinese trade talks and Brexit negotiations.

Blackstone Group held talks to buy a stake in Ken Griffin's hedge-fund firm Citadel, a deal that would unite two of the biggest names in investing, as reported earlier.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com