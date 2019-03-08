Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Financials Flat as Jobs Report Implications Seen Mixed -- Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 05:08pm EST

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial institutions were more or less flat as strategists interpreted the jobs report as a double-edged sword. The weak jobs growth in February could be a harbinger of a recession, but it could also enable the Federal Reserve to postpone rate hikes yet further. "The [Fed's] dovish turn in January should intensify in the near term," said strategists at Swiss bank UBS, in a note to clients. "The pivot to 'patience' reflects concerns over near-term growth in a context persistently missing the inflation target to the downside. Today's jobs report should add fuel to the fire of their worry." The world's second-largest bond market moved a step closer to its much-anticipated overhaul on Thursday when Wall Street firms voted to support a single mortgage-backed bond for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Securities-industry trade group the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association voted on the change as part of an overhaul to the $5 trillion market in bonds guaranteed by the mortgage-finance firms.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55pGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Tribunal Initiates Expiry Review—Aluminum Extrusions from China
PU
05:55pICYMI : API President and CEO Mike Sommers featured on S&P Global Platts' Capitol Crude podcast
PU
05:50pTEXAS RAILROAD COMMISSION OF TEXAS : Drilling Permits and Completions Statistics for February 2019
PU
05:50pTEXAS RAILROAD COMMISSION OF TEXAS : Oil and Gas Production Statistics for December 2018
PU
05:45pIconic Barbie doll celebrates 60 years of evolution
RE
05:38pWall Street's oldest-ever bull market turns 10 years old
RE
05:34pHammond sees more spending, tax cuts if Brexit deal done - FT
RE
05:30pNOTICE : S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Rebalancing Results for the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index
PU
05:30pS&P STANDARD & POOR'S : Dow Jones Indices Announces Rebalancing Results for the /BMV Dividend Index
PU
05:30pS&P STANDARD & POOR'S : Dow Jones Indices Announces Rebalancing Results for the /BMV China SX20 Index
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL CORP : Currency Exchange International Announces Voting Results from Annual Ge..
2HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces 2018 Schedule K-1 Availability
3CONDUENT INC : WOLF POPPER LLP : Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Conduent, Inc.
4AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC : AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635..
5COMMERZBANK : DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK CEOS RESUME TALKS: Focus magazine

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.