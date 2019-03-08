Financials Flat as Jobs Report Implications Seen Mixed -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial institutions were more or less flat as strategists interpreted the jobs report as a double-edged sword. The weak jobs growth in February could be a harbinger of a recession, but it could also enable the Federal Reserve to postpone rate hikes yet further. "The [Fed's] dovish turn in January should intensify in the near term," said strategists at Swiss bank UBS, in a note to clients. "The pivot to 'patience' reflects concerns over near-term growth in a context persistently missing the inflation target to the downside. Today's jobs report should add fuel to the fire of their worry." The world's second-largest bond market moved a step closer to its much-anticipated overhaul on Thursday when Wall Street firms voted to support a single mortgage-backed bond for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Securities-industry trade group the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association voted on the change as part of an overhaul to the $5 trillion market in bonds guaranteed by the mortgage-finance firms.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com