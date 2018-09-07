Financials Flat as Risks to Rate Outlook Rise -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and lenders were more or less flat as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for interest rates in light of both inflation and growth fears. Treasury yields rose slightly after the August jobs report showed the strongest wage growth in roughly nine years. Traders also were responding to reports that President Donald Trump is considering further tariffs on Chinese imports, a move that could jeopardize the growth of global trade. Shares of Deutsche Bank fell after The Wall Street Journal reported that HNA Group, one of China's largest conglomerates, was planning to sell its entire stake in the German lender.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com