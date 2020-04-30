Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Financials Give Back Some Gains As Economic Rebound Hopes Fade -- Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 05:12pm EDT

Shares of banks and other financial institutions gave back some of their recent gains as traders reversed bets on a rapid recovery in U.S. economic activity.

Shares of French bank Societe Generale fell sharply as market volatility, which had benefited some trading desks, weighed on the performance of its investment bank.

Money manager BlackRock named Sandra Boss, a former senior partner at McKinsey, to head investment stewardship at the firm, leading shareholder interactions with corporations, according to an internal memo viewed by The Wall Street Journal. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:35pEconomic Scars From Coronavirus Crisis Emerge as Countries Begin to Reopen -- 4th Update
DJ
05:23pGilead to work with partners to ramp up production of potential coronavirus treatment
RE
05:22pTSX falls 2.94% to 14,780.74
RE
05:17pBoeing set to raise $25 billion in massive debt sale - sources
RE
05:17pUtilities Down As Defensive Investors Rotate Into Treasury Market -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15pCommunications Services Down, But Not By Much, Amid Hopes For Continued Growth -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:12pFinancials Give Back Some Gains As Economic Rebound Hopes Fade -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:10pTech Down, But Not By Much, Amid Strong Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell 1Q Earnings Sink, Slashes Dividend
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : chairman voices support for embattled CEO
3BP PLC : Shell cuts dividend for first time since World War Two
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft revenue beats as remote work boosts Teams
5J SAINSBURY PLC : J SAINSBURY : Sainsbury's warns of $623 million coronavirus hit to profit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group