Financials Give Back Some Gains As Economic Rebound Hopes Fade -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions gave back some of their recent gains as traders reversed bets on a rapid recovery in U.S. economic activity.

Shares of French bank Societe Generale fell sharply as market volatility, which had benefited some trading desks, weighed on the performance of its investment bank.

Money manager BlackRock named Sandra Boss, a former senior partner at McKinsey, to head investment stewardship at the firm, leading shareholder interactions with corporations, according to an internal memo viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

