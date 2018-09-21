Log in
Financials Higher Ahead of Fed Meeting -- Financials Roundup

09/21/2018 | 11:25pm CEST

Shares of banks and lenders rose ahead of the Federal Reserve policy decision next week.

The central bank's plan to raise interest rates at the meeting is thought to be priced into the Treasury market, but any hints at further hikes could drive yields up further after a rally this week.

Embattled British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday warned that Brexit talks had hit an impasse and called on European leaders to present new proposals for a smooth exit as negotiations between the two sides turn increasingly acrimonious. European Union officials are resisting U.K. efforts to retain access to the single market.

Danish authorities reopened an investigation into a massive Russia-linked money-laundering scandal at the nation's largest lender Danske Bank after the lender admitted to letting $233 billion move through a single Eastern European branch.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

