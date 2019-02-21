Log in
Financials Lower After Economic Data -- Financials Roundup

02/21/2019 | 05:39pm EST

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial institutions fell as weak economic data raised concerns about loan demand.

Apple and Goldman Sachs Group plan to start issuing this spring a joint credit card paired with new iPhone features that will help users manage their money. The companies hope to lure cardholders by offering them extra features on Apple's Wallet app, which will let them set spending goals, track their rewards and manage their balances, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Barclays unveiled plans for a share buyback on Thursday and more than doubled its dividend after logging its 2018 results. But shares fell as some traders had expected a more drastic response from the British bank to pressure from activist investors.

Money-manager Fidelity Investments posted record operating profits and revenue for a third-straight year even as a stock-market selloff late last year shrunk the value of the assets it manages for clients.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

