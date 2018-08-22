Financials Lower With Treasury Yields After Fed Minutes -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and lenders fell as Treasury yields remained under pressure.

Minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting indicated the central bank was prepared to raise rates next month and remove from its post-meeting statement the word "accommodative" -- a commitment to a low-interest rate policy "in the not-too-distant future." The minutes also revealed central bankers still have concerns about risks to growth, leaving wiggle room for delays in rate increases.

J.P. Morgan Chase is in the process of laying off around 100 employees in its asset-management division as the bank makes staffing adjustments amid market shifts, according to people familiar with the matter.

Hartford Financial Services Group agreed to buy insurance underwriter Navigators Group Inc. for $2.1 billion as the firm looks to specialty lines of business for growth.

