Financials Lower With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

08/23/2019 | 05:39pm EDT

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell alongside Treasury yields after a string of tweets on trade and interest rates from President Donald Trump.

One money manager said Mr. Trump's latest attack on the Federal Reserve, in which he referred to Chairman Jerome Powell as an enemy, could backfire. "Importantly, he is insulting Powell, " said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund. "Why should the Fed help Trump after he insulted them?" Still, Mr. Di Mattia said, the central banker is likely to "focus more on data" than on Mr. Trump's statements.

Short-term Treasury yields were under pressure before Mr. Trump's tweets as the text of Mr. Powell's remarks at the Jackson Hole, Wyo., conference suggested further rate cuts were likely. The economic outlook has darkened since the last Fed rate cut, and did so again after the latest round of threats exchanged by the U.S. and China. The prospects of more tariffs and a prolonged economic conflict caused knee-jerk selling of stocks, according to one strategist.

"What I'm seeing is a market saying 'sell now ask questions later'," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

