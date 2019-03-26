Log in
Financials Move Higher After Big Losses Last Week -- Financials Roundup

03/26/2019 | 08:46pm EDT

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial institutions outperformed after taking a beating late last week.

A data repository for all U.S. stock-market activity won't store some personal information from individual investors, a concession to brokers and traders who worried their data would be a prime target for hackers, a top regulator said Tuesday. The decision by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the stock exchanges that are building the repository, known as the Consolidated Audit Trail, comes as regulators try to get the ambitious project back on track after years of delays and setbacks.

Citigroup is starting a consumer-payments business, joining its biggest rivals and a host of financial-technology startups jockeying for position in the hottest corner of banking.

Some of the world's biggest insurers plan to work together on an assessment of the best cybersecurity defenses available to businesses, an unusual collaboration that highlights the rising dangers posed by digital hackers.

Write to copydesk@dowjones.com

