News  >  Economy & Forex

Financials Recoup Some Losses As Global Central Banks Act -- Financials Roundup

03/19/2020 | 05:07pm EDT

Shares of banks and other financial institutions recouped some of their recent losses, but trading was volatile as Treasury yields continued to rise and investors clamored for cash.

The Bank of England cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low and said it would buy roughly $232 billion of U.K. government bonds, the latest in a series of central-bank action to steady markets and cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus. The European Central Bank also intervened, with a bond-purchase program that eased fears about Italian sovereign credit.

Still, corporate and sovereign bond markets continued to behave erratically and stocks remained extremely volatile.

"We're getting a lot of calls," said Rich Steinberg, chief market strategist at financial-advice firm The Colony Group. "Some clients are giving us the GMO -- 'get me out' ... the most sensitive bone in the body is the pocket-book nerve and risk is very personal."

The prices of many corporate bonds reflected expectations that the economic shock from the coronavirus will result in widespread bankruptcies, and the ICE Bank of America U.S. IG Corporate index, a gauge of high-quality corporate bonds, was set to have its worst month on record in March.

"This started with a supply-chain concern went to a demand concern and it's filtered into a credit concern," said Mr. Steinberg. "Will I have a job, will the restaurant that I've built for 30 years survive? What I would say, is that we have the lessons of 2008 from the Fed and the financial system that has given this Fed the tools to step up and make smart decisions to protect money market funds and to create credit facilities."

Swiss bank Credit Suisse Group said a key measure of profitability improved in the first quarter, despite a volatile market environment from the pandemic.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

