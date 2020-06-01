Financials Rise With Risk Appetite -- Financials Roundup

Log in
06/01/2020 | 05:06pm EDT

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as risk appetite grew, stoking further demand for U.S. stocks and other risky assets.

In a sign that risk aversion was dissipating, the dollar lost ground against risky currencies such as the British pound sterling.

The surprise 35% rebound in the Standard & Poor's 500 in the last 90 days was "'unloved, but welcome'" among institutional investors who have not yet positioned themselves to fully take advantage of gains, said strategists at brokerage Goldman Sachs Group, in a note to clients.

The likelihood that more investors will seek to increase exposure to the rallying stock market could generate further upward momentum, the Goldman strategists said. Still, the Goldman strategists said there was a lot of potential for a setback from economic data, civil unrest or Covid-19 developments.

"The risk of an economic, earnings, trade, or political hiccup to normalization means near-term returns are skewed to the downside, or neutral at best," said the Goldman strategists.

A Berkshire Hathaway-backed Italian insurance company, Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa, was told by the local regulator to boost its capital, a sign authorities are pressing the industry to prepare for secondary effects from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

