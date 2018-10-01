Log in
Financials Rise With Treasury Yields After Trade Deal -- Financials Roundup

10/01/2018 | 11:03pm CEST

Shares of banks and lenders rose, as Treasury yields rose in the wake of a North American trade deal. The increase in global interest rates, driven in large part by the U.S. Treasury market, has put pressure on emerging-markets nations, creating risks of currency crises. The euro is also volatile because of Italian plans to increase deficit spending. On Monday, Italian government debt lost value and the yield on the nation's two-year bond hit its highest level in a month. Lisa Stevens, one of Wells Fargo's top retail bank executives is leaving the bank. Focus Financial Partners, which serves a network of financial advisers, agreed to buy rival Loring Ward Holdings for $235 million.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

