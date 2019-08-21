Log in
Financials Rise With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

08/21/2019

Shares of banks and other financial institutions were higher alongside Treasury yields as Federal Reserve minutes suggested a series of cuts were unlikely and as fears about the European Union faded somewhat.

The Fed's July meeting minutes cast the recent rate cut as a "recalibration" of policy, underscoring the idea that the central bank's board wasn't planning a new rate-cutting cycle.

Italian banks recouped some of their recent losses as analysts argued that a snap election, which could sweep the far-right League to power, was unlikely in the near term.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Wednesday, stirring hopes that a Brexit deal may yet happen. Mr. Johnson said in a joint press conference ahead of the meeting that the U.K. would demand that the so-called Irish backstop be dropped as a precondition for a deal, making the outcome unlikely.

Insurer Aflac's shares slid after news reports that an investigation into improper policy sales at Japan Post Holdings included some Aflac products.

Royal Bank of Canada, the largest Canadian bank by market capitalization, said profit increased in its fiscal third quarter, helped by higher net interest income.

Goldman Sachs Group applied for Chinese approval to boost its 33% stake in local joint venture Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities to a majority stake.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AFLAC -5.55% 48.98 Delayed Quote.13.83%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.22% 0.9144 Delayed Quote.1.60%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 0.35% 200.68 Delayed Quote.19.71%
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD -1.41% 981 End-of-day quote.-21.58%
POST HOLDINGS INC -0.54% 95.53 Delayed Quote.7.76%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 0.57% 99.91 Delayed Quote.6.31%
