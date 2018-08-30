Log in
Financials Sink as Trade Concerns Remain in Focus -- Financials Roundup

08/30/2018 | 10:46pm CEST

Shares of banks and lenders sank as trade remained in focus. Uncertainty around global trade policies has pressured stocks throughout the year, keeping many investors cautious even as the U.S. economy has looked strong. Wells Fargo & Co. has fired or suspended more than a dozen employees in its investment bank and is investigating dozens of others over alleged violations of the company's expense policy regarding after-hours meals, the Wall Street Journal Reported citing people familiar with the matter. At issue is whether Wells Fargo employees ranging from analysts to managing directors in New York, San Francisco and Charlotte, N.C., doctored receipts on dinners that they charged to the bank, the people said. Merrill Lynch is nixing a ban on charging commissions in retirement accounts, marking a reversal for a Wall street brokerage that has said fee-based services are better for clients. An increase in earnings from TD Bank Group's U.S. division helped drive profit higher in the company's third quarter. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, the world's biggest bank by assets, is also China's most profitable, with a boost from a government campaign to discourage risky lending. Shares of Reis rocketed 32% to pace gainers Thursday, after the commercial real estate data company announced an agreement to be acquired by Moody's in a cash deal valued at $278 million.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

