Financials Surge As Congress Looks Set To Pass Stimulus -- Financials Roundup

03/24/2020 | 05:17pm EDT

Shares of banks and other financial institutions surged as hopes that Congress would pass a stimulus bill spurred the biggest one-day rally in major indexes since the financial crisis of 2008.

Goldman Sachs intervened to shore up two of its money-market mutual funds after the Federal Reserve created a backstop to stem a wave of investor redemptions from the products. Goldman bought $729 million of securities from the Goldman Sachs Financial Square Money Market Fund, bringing the total cash injected last week to $1.4 billion, according to regulatory filings. It also bought $391 million of assets from the Goldman Sachs Financial Square Prime Obligations Fund.

A spike in Treasury yields, which would be a relief for lenders, slowed Tuesday after the latest death toll from Italy's coronavirus epidemic reversed recent declines there.

The malfunctioning of the market for commercial mortgage-backed securities is weighing on recent debt deals, including a $2 billion loan made in February by a bank group led by Citigroup and backed by the MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay resorts and casinos in Las Vegas, both now shuttered.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

