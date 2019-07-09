Log in
Financials Tick Up, But Deutsche Bank Weighs - Financials Roundup

07/09/2019 | 04:50pm EDT

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial institutions ticked up alongside Treasury yields as traders reconsidered the likelihood of a rate cut at the next Federal Reserve meeting. Deutsche Bank shares continued their retreat as investors and analysts questioned the German lender's growth projections, given the retrenchment from high-growth investment banking activities the bank has undertaken. Analysts broadly applauded the decisions to shrink equity-trading and other unprofitable operations but disputed the feasibility of revenue growth targets. Piper Jaffray confirmed that it was buying Sandler O'Neill for $485 million, combining the two investment-banking firms as Piper Sandler Cos. Sandler is a specialist in advising financial companies on deals.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -4.17% 6.505 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
PIPER JAFFRAY COMPANIES -0.84% 73.26 Delayed Quote.13.94%
