Financials Tick Up, But Deutsche Bank Weighs - Financials Roundup

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial institutions ticked up alongside Treasury yields as traders reconsidered the likelihood of a rate cut at the next Federal Reserve meeting. Deutsche Bank shares continued their retreat as investors and analysts questioned the German lender's growth projections, given the retrenchment from high-growth investment banking activities the bank has undertaken. Analysts broadly applauded the decisions to shrink equity-trading and other unprofitable operations but disputed the feasibility of revenue growth targets. Piper Jaffray confirmed that it was buying Sandler O'Neill for $485 million, combining the two investment-banking firms as Piper Sandler Cos. Sandler is a specialist in advising financial companies on deals.

