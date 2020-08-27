Financials Up After Fed Adjusts Inflation-Targeting Protocol -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers rose sharply after the Federal Reserve made adjustments affecting its inflation-control mandate.

The central bank said it would allow inflation to rise above its 2% target without triggering rate hikes. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell unveiled the updates in a speech set for delivery at a virtual symposium on Thursday, revamping the Fed's policy-setting framework in a way that some strategists said ended a four-decade inflation war.

"Paul Volcker came in in the 70s and 80s ... and showed the Fed how to fight inflation," said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at money manager Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. "They followed his blueprint for the next 40 years, always and everywhere fighting inflation and never letting moral hazard out. Now we're in the Powell-Yellen era of enhancing inflation, and letting the markets and economy run hot. It's a big change, and this is kind of finally setting that in stone, and making it a manifesto for the coming years."

While the so-called lower for longer interest-rate policy could weigh on banks' lending profit margins, the ameliorative effect on economic growth and markets could benefit the financial sector.

Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae extended their nationwide suspension of foreclosures and evictions on mortgages and real estate owned or guaranteed by the companies, due to expire on Aug. 31, through Dec. 31.

