Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Financials Up After Fed Statement - Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 05:03pm EDT

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose slightly as traders digested the latest policy move from the Federal Reserve. The Fed's dot plot -- the predictions for future rate moves made by central-bank officials -- suggest scant anticipation of further rate cuts in 2020, contrary to market expectations. That was consistent with Mr. Powell's previous view that recent rate cuts were a "mid-cycle adjustment" rather than a new, looser monetary policy, said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at the U.S. intermediary unit of State Street Global Advisors. For banks, fewer rate cuts could mean higher profit margins on loans. In a press conference after the statement hit the tape, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also reassured markets that an intervention in short-term debt markets by the New York Fed was nothing to worry about. The abrupt increases in rates in money markets have no implications for monetary policy or the economy, said Mr. Powell. "I don't think it's gong to be harbinger of some type of liquidity crisis or anything like that," said Mr. Arone. "You had the slightly earlier than typical corporate income-tax payments due, a large Treasury supply settling, particularly for T-bills" and the fallout of the Fed's unwinding of its balance sheet as a combination of temporary factors creating the disruption, Mr. Arone said.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14pPetroleum Installations, Massive and Numerous, Prove Difficult to Defend
DJ
05:13pUtilities Up After Fed Statement - Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:13pCommunications Services Flat as Streaming Wars Move to Devices - Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:12pTrump orders more Iran sanctions as Saudi displays attack evidence
RE
05:07pConsumer Cos Down After Fed Statement - Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:05pFed cuts interest rates, signals holding pattern for now
RE
05:05pFed cuts rates again, gives mixed signals for next move
RE
05:05pYemen's Houthis threaten to attack United Arab Emirates targets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz Shares Slide After 3G Capital Trims Stake -- WSJ
2TOTAL : TOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
3FEDEX CORPORATION : FedEx Slashes Outlook, Sinking Shares 10% -- WSJ
4COBHAM PLC : Britain to investigate £4 billion U.S. takeover of defence firm Cobham
5TESLA INC. : EXPLAINER: Why Asia's biggest economies are backing hydrogen fuel cell cars

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group