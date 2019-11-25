Log in
Financials Up After Schwab-TDAmeritrade Deal -- Financials Roundup

11/25/2019 | 05:02pm EST

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose amid deal activity.

TD Ameritrade rose by more than 6% after reports that Charles Schwab agreed to buy its rival discount brokerage in a $26 billion stock swap.

Shares of Charles Schwab, which shook up the industry by introducing commission-free stock trading recently, fell slightly. Shares of the other major discount brokerages, E*Trade and Interactive Brokers, rose amid hopes of a copycat deal.

In an unusual development, Treasury prices are rising in tandem with stock prices. Some strategists say the latest Treasury move could reflect hedges by fund firms seeking to lock in stock gains for the year rather than reflecting bond-market fears of a recession or renewed trade war.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.07 End-of-day quote.7.69%
MM2 ASIA LTD. 0.00% 0.28 End-of-day quote.-12.50%
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION 7.58% 51.78 Delayed Quote.-1.70%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION 2.30% 49.31 Delayed Quote.16.06%
