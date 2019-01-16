Financials Up After Strong Goldman, BofA Earnings -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and lenders rose after strong earnings from Bank of America and Goldman Sachs. Bank of America rose by more than 7% after the second largest U.S. bank by assets posted fourth-quarter profit growth, as the spread between interest paid on deposits and interest charged on loans widened favorably for the bank. Goldman Sachs Group rose as strength in deal-making activities offset weakness in trading revenue. Goldman's investment bankers generated $1.2 billion in quarterly revenue, the highest of any quarter since 2007. Fiserv agreed to buy First Data Corp. in an all-stock transaction valued at $22 billion, a deal that would combine two companies that focus on payments and financial-services technology. Shares of US Bancorp rose after the company posted interest-income growth in the fourth quarter and forecast more growth in the measure for the current quarter. BlackRock shares rose as an outflow of assets from the world's largest money manager was not as bad as some had feared.

