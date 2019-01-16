Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Financials Up After Strong Goldman, BofA Earnings -- Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 05:05pm EST

Shares of banks and lenders rose after strong earnings from Bank of America and Goldman Sachs. Bank of America rose by more than 7% after the second largest U.S. bank by assets posted fourth-quarter profit growth, as the spread between interest paid on deposits and interest charged on loans widened favorably for the bank. Goldman Sachs Group rose as strength in deal-making activities offset weakness in trading revenue. Goldman's investment bankers generated $1.2 billion in quarterly revenue, the highest of any quarter since 2007. Fiserv agreed to buy First Data Corp. in an all-stock transaction valued at $22 billion, a deal that would combine two companies that focus on payments and financial-services technology. Shares of US Bancorp rose after the company posted interest-income growth in the fourth quarter and forecast more growth in the measure for the current quarter. BlackRock shares rose as an outflow of assets from the world's largest money manager was not as bad as some had feared.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15pUtilities Up as Treasury Yields Hold Near Lows -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:11pApple plans some hiring reductions after selling fewer iPhones - Bloomberg
RE
05:10pCommunications Services Down as Snap Slides -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:08pAirbus spends $300 million on new Alabama plant for A220 jet
RE
05:06pTech Flat Ahead of Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:05pFinancials Up After Strong Goldman, BofA Earnings -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:00pConsumer Cos Down as Traders Hedge on Spending View -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:57pIRS Offers Penalty Reprieve to Taxpayers Adjusting to New Law -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG : KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : Danish freight firm DSV makes $4 billion ..
2SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Tim Stone to resign, shares drop 8 percent
3NORSK HYDRO : Brazilian Regulators Lift Embargo on Norsk Hydro Refinery
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Netflix, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, DSV
5FTSE 100 : Brexit deal defeat knocks London's blue chip stocks as pound weighs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.