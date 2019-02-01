Financials Up After Strong Jobs Data -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and lenders rose after strong jobs data spurred bets on increased lending activity. Money managers continued recent strength amid hopes that the Federal Reserve's dovish turn in policy would support global stock markets. Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said he believes the U.S. central bank will hold off on rate increases until at least the summer. One brokerage said the outlook for stock markets is brightening. "The biggest near term risk, the trade war, is proceeding as expected and the case for de-escalation is building," said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research, in a note to clients. "Importantly there's no inflation issue for the Fed and other central banks to fight." Shares of exchange-traded fund provider WisdomTree Investments shares fell after it reported a quarterly loss. Sen. Mike Crapo on Friday pushed to end government control of mortgage-finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, kicking off a complex legislative process that had previously failed to attract enough congressional support. U.K. money transfer company WorldFirst announced this week it will shut its U.S. operations, in what the Financial Times reported was an effort to avoid U.S. oversight of its merger plans with China's Ant Financial Services Group.

