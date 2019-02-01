Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Financials Up After Strong Jobs Data -- Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 05:05pm EST

Shares of banks and lenders rose after strong jobs data spurred bets on increased lending activity. Money managers continued recent strength amid hopes that the Federal Reserve's dovish turn in policy would support global stock markets. Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said he believes the U.S. central bank will hold off on rate increases until at least the summer. One brokerage said the outlook for stock markets is brightening. "The biggest near term risk, the trade war, is proceeding as expected and the case for de-escalation is building," said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research, in a note to clients. "Importantly there's no inflation issue for the Fed and other central banks to fight." Shares of exchange-traded fund provider WisdomTree Investments shares fell after it reported a quarterly loss. Sen. Mike Crapo on Friday pushed to end government control of mortgage-finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, kicking off a complex legislative process that had previously failed to attract enough congressional support. U.K. money transfer company WorldFirst announced this week it will shut its U.S. operations, in what the Financial Times reported was an effort to avoid U.S. oversight of its merger plans with China's Ant Financial Services Group.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:22pUtilities Down After Strong Jobs Report -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:20pCommunications Services Down After Mixed Earnings Season -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14pUK government begins 'serious work' on UK staying in EU customs union - The Independent
RE
05:11pTech Slightly Lower After Amazon Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:07pConnecticut Governor Staffs Up in Effort to Turn Around the Economy
DJ
05:05pFinancials Up After Strong Jobs Data -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:00pCanadian dollar rises to three-month high as oil rallies, yield spreads narrow
RE
04:58pConsumer Cos Down After Weak Confidence Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : sales outlook falls short after record holiday quarter
2COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Weak quarter mars Deutsche Bank's return to the black
3LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES : LYONDELLBASELL: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
4GLENCORE : GLENCORE : 4Q Copper Production Rose
5GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD : GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN : Provides Construction Update and Increases Capa..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.