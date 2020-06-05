Financials Up After Surprisingly Strong Jobs Data -- Financials Roundup

Log in
06/05/2020 | 05:24pm EDT

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as a surprisingly strong jobs report caused further gains for global equity and risky bond markets.

The U.S. jobless rate fell to 13.3% and employers added 2.5 million jobs in May, early signs the labor market is mending as the economy started to reopen following lockdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of financial technology company Shift4Payments rallied after its initial-public offering priced above the expected range.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. 3.78% 33.24 Delayed Quote.-23.28%
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC. 8.62% 21.17 Delayed Quote.-39.28%
