Financials Up After Trade-Deal Scare Eases -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose after reassurances from President Donald Trump that the U.S.-China "phase one" trade deal remained intact.

One brokerage said a steep selloff in global equities and credit markets overnight after an apparent gaffe by trade negotiator Pete Navarro was a reflection of the periodic influence likely to be exerted by U.S.-China trade rhetoric on markets. Strategists at money manager UBS Global Wealth Management argue, however, that trade tensions and concerns about the U.S. elections are unlikely to derail the U.S. stock rally.

"We continue to believe that, while it doesn't feature in the headlines every day, the central bank liquidity narrative (the Fed story) will be the most important" driver of stock prices, said the UBS strategists, in a note to clients.

Wirecard's recently departed chief executive, Markus Braun, was arrested by Munich police, days after the German payments company revealed a $2 billion hole in its books.

More than 100 members of Congress are calling on the Trump administration and the Federal Reserve to help struggling businesses pause mortgage payments in a key real-estate financing market.

