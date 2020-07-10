Financials Up Ahead Of Next Week's 2Q Earnings Reports -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers rose sharply amid optimism about earnings reports due to hit the tape next week.

Major U.S. banks, including Citigroup, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo, are expected to report one of their weakest quarters since the financial crisis next week, but there's growing optimism that the worst of the pandemic's impact on the financial sector may be out of the way, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

The Federal Reserve bought about $1.3 billion face value of corporate bonds from June 17 - 26, boosting its purchases under a market stabilization buying program.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com