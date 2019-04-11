Financials Up Ahead of Earnings -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial institutions rose ahead of earnings reports from JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo. Still, the Financial Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund, which tracks the financial sector of the Standard & Poor's 500, is down significantly from a year earlier, as investors brace for a slowdown in banks' earnings growth, caused by a retreat in interest rates and punishing global market swings. "There are low expectations and for the right reasons," said Oliver Pursche, chief market strategist at broker-dealer Bruderman Brothers. "One of the things to look for on JPMorgan and Citigroup and Goldman Sachs is what do their bond desk revenues look like. Did they get caught on the wrong side of the trade earlier year? Because not a single strategist on the Street said by end of the first quarter, we're going to have 2.5% on the 10-year Treasury yield. It's possible that all these guys were on the wrong side of trade and got beaten up on bond revenue."

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com