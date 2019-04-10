Financials Up Ahead of JPMorgan Earnings -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial institutions rose ahead of earnings from some of the largest U.S. banks. On Wednesday, JPMorgan Chief Executive James Dimon was among those who clashed with Democratic lawmakers during congressional testimony. Mr. Dimon, Citigroup Chief Executive Michael Corbat and Goldman Sachs Group Chief David Solomon told skeptical lawmakers that their firms were safer and more tightly overseen than they were a decade ago. The financial sector added to gains after minutes indicated that Federal Reserve officials showed greater conviction at their meeting last month that they wouldn't need to change interest rates this year. Brokerages and exchanges could see lower earnings in the first quarter as trading volumes moderated from frenetic fourth-quarter levels, said analysts at brokerage Jefferies, in a research note.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com