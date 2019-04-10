Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Financials Up Ahead of JPMorgan Earnings -- Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 05:23pm EDT

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial institutions rose ahead of earnings from some of the largest U.S. banks. On Wednesday, JPMorgan Chief Executive James Dimon was among those who clashed with Democratic lawmakers during congressional testimony. Mr. Dimon, Citigroup Chief Executive Michael Corbat and Goldman Sachs Group Chief David Solomon told skeptical lawmakers that their firms were safer and more tightly overseen than they were a decade ago. The financial sector added to gains after minutes indicated that Federal Reserve officials showed greater conviction at their meeting last month that they wouldn't need to change interest rates this year. Brokerages and exchanges could see lower earnings in the first quarter as trading volumes moderated from frenetic fourth-quarter levels, said analysts at brokerage Jefferies, in a research note.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:05pIntelliMedia Networks’ HoloPort and Mixie shortlisted for 2019 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards
SE
05:54pTrump signs orders to stop states from delaying energy projects
RE
05:54pLyft shares hit new low as Uber IPO chatter revs up
RE
05:53pNEBRASKA CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Support E15 Year-Round
PU
05:45pBRAZIL PLANS TO CHARGE VALE OVER DEADLY MINE COLLAPSE : Wsj
RE
05:28pUtilities Up Ahead of Earnings -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:26pCommunications Services Up On Earnings Optimism - Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:25pTech Up After Mnuchin Trade-Deal View -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:23pCATHERINE CORTEZ MASTO : Cortez Masto, Colleagues Demand Transparency, Public Input for Oil and Gas Leasing on Public Lands
PU
05:23pFinancials Up Ahead of JPMorgan Earnings -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INFINITI QS INSPIRATION: A Sports Sedan for the Electrified Era
2LIVE OAK BANCSHARES INC : Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
3SpendLabs Appoints Prashant Kumar as CEO
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Transaction in Own Shares
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Uber, Airbus, Ford, StanChart

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About