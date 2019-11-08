Financials Up Alongside 10-Year Treasury Yield -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose alongside the 10-year Treasury yield, which hovered near a multi-month high.

German insurance giant Allianz posted third-quarter profit growth and projected full-year operating profit to be in the upper half of its target range.

Blackstone Group is taking a majority stake in the owner of dating app Bumble as part of the private-equity giant's broader push to invest more in fast-growing companies.

A Milan court on Friday convicted 13 former and current executives of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Deutsche Bank and Nomura International of a number financial crimes, in a long-running judicial saga tied to losses at the troubled Italian bank.

