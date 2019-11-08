Log in
Financials Up Alongside 10-Year Treasury Yield -- Financials Roundup

11/08/2019 | 05:04pm EST

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose alongside the 10-year Treasury yield, which hovered near a multi-month high.

German insurance giant Allianz posted third-quarter profit growth and projected full-year operating profit to be in the upper half of its target range.

Blackstone Group is taking a majority stake in the owner of dating app Bumble as part of the private-equity giant's broader push to invest more in fast-growing companies.

A Milan court on Friday convicted 13 former and current executives of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Deutsche Bank and Nomura International of a number financial crimes, in a long-running judicial saga tied to losses at the troubled Italian bank.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE -2.71% 219 Delayed Quote.27.78%
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A. -2.31% 1.48 End-of-day quote.4.65%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -2.21% 6.901 Delayed Quote.-0.52%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 0.59% 1373 End-of-day quote.-43.96%
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. 0.54% 520 End-of-day quote.25.97%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 0.25% 51.53 Delayed Quote.74.57%
