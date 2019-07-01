Financials Up Alongside Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial institutions rose as Treasury yields inched up in the wake of the U.S.-Chinese compromise. Investors still anticipate a rate cut at the next Federal Reserve meeting, but the outlook for Treasury yields -- which often drive lending profits -- is not as bearish as it was before the G-20 meeting. "Despite the fact that economic growth remains reasonably solid, a cut at the July Fed meeting now looks more likely than not," said Bob Doll, chief U.S. equity strategist at money manager Nuveen Investments, in a recent note to clients. "But we don't expect an extended easing campaign. We think the Fed will more likely cut rates once or twice over the next 12 months, which could cause an increase in inflation."

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com