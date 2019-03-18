Financials Up Amid Merger Activity, Fed Anticipation -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial institutions rose amid merger activity and anticipation that the Federal Reserve will confirm its pivot in policy. Germany's two biggest banks, Deutsche Bank and rival Commerzbank, on Sunday confirmed they are formally discussing a merger, marking a new phase after years of speculation about their struggles as independent entities. "The Fed is reviewing its monetary policy framework, and our economists believe it is leaning toward adopting an average inflation targeting approach," said strategists at brokerage Goldman Sachs, in a research note. This approach would likely further reduce the odds of near-term rate hikes, according to the strategists. "For equities, such a policy pivot would likely lift valuations by reducing the probability of imminent rate hikes and increasing the appeal of equities, which are valued on nominal earnings and cash flows, relative to bonds and cash," said the Goldman strategists. Payment company Fidelity National Information Services agreed to buy rival Worldpay for about $35 billion in cash and stock, part of the financial industry's adjustment to increased online money transfers. The first U.S. exchange company to launch bitcoin futures, CBOE Global Markets, has pulled the plug on them, the latest sign that mainstream financial firms are losing their enthusiasm for cryptocurrencies. Blackstone Group is nearing a deal to acquire cleaning- and emergency-restoration services provider Servpro Industries for more than $1 billion including debt, The Wall Street Journal reported.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com